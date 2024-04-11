Welcome to
Arco Cafe
Sardinian Italian Restaurant
A culinary journey through the Italian island of Sardinia.
Homemade Pasta
There's something truly magical about homemade pasta. The tender texture, the delicate flavors, and the satisfaction of creating something from scratch are all reasons why we make it fresh every day.
Freshly Baked Focaccia
Indulge in the irresistible aroma and taste of freshly baked Focaccia. Bite into a slice of heaven and experience the perfect balance of softness, flavor, and crunch: a delightful culinary creation that can elevate any meal.
Experience Our Hospitality
Arco Cafe is a place you can call home. We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling. Casual and cozy atmosphere for both intimate dining experiences and group gatherings.
Indulge in Authentic Sardinian Cuisine
Arco Cafe is an Italian restaurant that specializes in traditional recipes from Sardinia, known for its rich culinary history and distinctive tastes.
The menu features a wide range of dishes showcasing the diverse flavors and foods of the island, including pasta dishes, seafood and meat specialties. Guests can choose from favorites such as malloreddus and fregula, all of which are made with homemade pasta cooked to perfection.
No matter if you’re a local or a visitor, dining at Arco Cafe is a chance to savor the true tastes and warm hospitality of Sardinia right in the heart of Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
Reviews
I recently had the pleasure of visiting Arco Cafe, and I have to say, it impressed me! It was one of the few restaurants open in the area on Easter day and it did not disappoint.
The menu offers a wide selection of dishes, but I tried a fresh pasta dish - Malloreddus, paired with a glass of Sardinian Cannonau wine while my friend had the branzino. The food was full of flavor and freshly made. It was a welcoming atmosphere, complemented by the friendly staff. They were attentive to our needs and provided helpful suggestions on what to order.
Overall, Arco Cafe was a pleasant experience for me. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for delicious Italian cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Ordered delivery for the first time tonight and can't wait to visit in person!
I love that they have the option to pick your own pasta type and sauce, as well as preset entrees. I ordered Malloreddus with arrabbiata sauce, which was perfectly simple and fresh, with just enough spice. The ability to choose your own pasta type and sauce is definitely a plus when it comes to Italian food.
The side of fresh focaccia bread I ordered was an excellent choice to complete the meal. I can't wait to try more from the menu, and I might even get some fresh pasta to make at home.
If you're looking for delicious Italian cuisine on the upper west side of Manhattan, then Arco Cafe is the place to go. This cozy restaurant serves up some of the best pasta and focaccia in town.
The food was outstanding; I had the spaghetti, which was cooked perfectly al dente and comes with cheese and fresh pepper. The focaccia Regina we had as an appetizer was also delicious; it was served hot from the oven and was light yet flavorful.
The service is friendly and efficient, making sure your experience is always pleasant. Prices are reasonable, so you don't have to worry about breaking the bank.
Arco Cafe is an excellent option for anyone looking for authentic Italian food in NYC.