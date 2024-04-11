Indulge in Authentic Sardinian Cuisine

Arco Cafe is an Italian restaurant that specializes in traditional recipes from Sardinia, known for its rich culinary history and distinctive tastes.





The menu features a wide range of dishes showcasing the diverse flavors and foods of the island, including pasta dishes, seafood and meat specialties. Guests can choose from favorites such as malloreddus and fregula, all of which are made with homemade pasta cooked to perfection.





No matter if you’re a local or a visitor, dining at Arco Cafe is a chance to savor the true tastes and warm hospitality of Sardinia right in the heart of Manhattan’s Upper West Side.