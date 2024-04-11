History of the Mediterranean Diet





The Mediterranean diet was first noticed in the 1950s when certain populations in the Mediterranean Sea basin were observed to have better overall health.

The concept was developed to reflect “food patterns typical of Crete, much of the rest of Greece, and southern Italy in the early 1960s” (Shoag, 2018).

It originated from the eating habits of those who live in countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea and it does not involve any strict rules or restrictions but instead emphasizes healthy fats and plant-based recipes.

Even though, it failed to gain widespread recognition until the 1990s when health experts started promoting it as a healthy way to eat and one of the best diet available. Today it is recognized as a dietary pattern that can help improve health and is being studied for its health benefits.