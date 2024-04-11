Accommodations for Large Parties





We specialize in hosting large parties of 6 to 30 guests. Our cozy yet spacious setting ensures that your group can celebrate comfortably and in style.





Booking Availability





To provide you with the best possible experience, we offer specific booking options:





• Monday to Thursday: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

• Friday to Sunday: 12:30 pm to 3 pm





Please note that inquiries for times or party sizes outside this specified availability will not be considered.



