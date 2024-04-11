Celebrate Your Special Moments at Arco Cafe
Accommodations for Large Parties
We specialize in hosting large parties of 6 to 30 guests. Our cozy yet spacious setting ensures that your group can celebrate comfortably and in style.
Booking Availability
To provide you with the best possible experience, we offer specific booking options:
• Monday to Thursday: 12:30 pm to 6 pm
• Friday to Sunday: 12:30 pm to 3 pm
Please note that inquiries for times or party sizes outside this specified availability will not be considered.
A three-Course Culinary Journey
Guests are treated to a delightful 3-course menu:
- Appetizers: A range of starters to whet your appetite.
- Main Courses: A selection of our signature dishes.
- Desserts: Delectable, sweet treats to round off your meal.
Transparent and Inclusive Pricing
Our pricing is per person and includes:
- A full 3-course meal.
- A selection of soft drinks.
- Coffee to accompany your dessert.
Dedicated to Your Event's Success
Our team at Arco Cafe is devoted to making your gathering flawless and enjoyable.
We're here to assist with menu choices, specific requirements, and any other details to personalize your celebration.
Pricing Information:
Our pricing is designed to accommodate a range of preferences and budgets, beginning at $45 per person. This base price includes a curated selection from our diverse menu offerings. Depending on your specific course selections and any additional special requests, the price per person may vary.
Please be aware that this price excludes taxes (8.875%) and gratuities (20%), and that alcoholic beverages will be itemized and billed separately.
We strive to deliver an unparalleled dining experience that aligns with your vision and budget.
Book Your Event Today
Ready to host your event with us? Contact Arco Cafe to discuss your plans and book your ideal time slot. Fill out our inquiry form – let’s create an unforgettable experience together!