Nuoro LLC is dedicated to improving existing consumer technologies and innovating in this space to help other restaurateurs succeed.





We use our restaurant, Arco Cafe , as a beta testing site.





Our intellectual property comes from both on-the-ground learnings in New York, and developers in Italy, where we originated our concept.





Our mission is to facilitate the restaurant of the future, where food entrepreneurs can find tools to help them surmount the rising costs and uncertainty of the marketplace.





We want them -- and ourselves -- to harness technology without losing sustainability and their connection to traditional methods of food preparation and traditional flavors.



