Arco Cafe
ALL DAY MENU
Homemade Pasta
Tagliatelle con Ragu di Oxtail (special)
Tagliatelle with oxtail ragu’ and Pecorino cheese (special)$28.90OUT OF STOCK
Malloreddus con Salsiccia
Malloreddus tossed in a hearty sausage ragù.$22.90
Gnocchi alla Montanara
Gnocchi with pancetta and sautéed mushrooms in a rich cream sauce.$22.90
Tagliatelle al Ragu'
Tagliatelle with slow-cooked beef ragù in a hearty tomato-based sauce.$23.90
Bigoli con Crema di Melanzane (special)
Bigoli with eggplant, ricotta and walnuts cream.$22.90
Cavatelli Rapini e Salsiccia
Cavatelli with sausage and broccoli rabe in a garlic and olive oil sauce.$22.90
Busa ai Frutti di Mare
Busa with mussels, shrimp, and calamari in a light, spicy tomato sauce.$24.90
Bigoli Uova e Pancetta
Bigoli with pancetta, egg yolk, and a blend of Parmesan and Pecorino cheese.$22.90
Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini
Pappardelle with porcini mushrooms, finished in a light cream sauce.$24.90
Riccioli con Pistacchio
Riccioli tossed with pistachio pesto and sweet cherry tomatoes.$23.90
Fregula Mari e Monti
Fregula with shrimp, mushrooms, and salmon in a spicy garlic and olive oil sauce.$23.90
Malloreddus Pepe Pecorino (special)
Malloreddus with fresh black pepper and pecorino cheese sauce$23.90
Build Your Own Pasta$16.90
Fresh Focaccia
Focaccia Plain$14.90
Focaccia Rossa
Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic and olive oil$16.90
Focaccia Sarda (special)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Fiore Sardo cheese, dry sausage, pecorino.$21.90
Focaccia della Nonna
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, meatballs, pecorino.$23.90
Focaccia Regina
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.$18.90
Focaccia Tartufata (special)
Tomato sauce, smoked Mozzarella, mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, truffle oil$22.90
Focaccia Deliziosa
Tomato sauce, spicy sausage, mushrooms, smoked mozzarella$21.90
Focaccia Primavera
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, goat cheese, arugula.$20.90
Focaccia Divina
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, burrata, mortadella, pistachio.$23.90
Build Your Own Focaccia$16.90
Appetizers
Fritto Misto
Lightly fried calamari and zucchini.$18.90
Cozze
Mussels simmered in a spicy fresh tomato sauce.$18.90
Polpette
House-made beef meatballs in a hearty tomato sauce.$15.90
Carciofi Fritti
Crispy fried artichoke hearts.$15.90
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato slices, oregano, and basil, drizzled with extra virgin basil-infused olive oil.$15.90
Minestrone
Hearty vegetable soup with Sardinian fregula.$12.90
Salads
Mediterranea
Mixed greens with olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, and Gorgonzola, tossed in olive oil dressing.$16.90
Kale
Green kale with raisins, sliced almonds, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in a lemon dressing.$16.90
Rucolina
Wild arugula with cucumbers, chickpeas, carrots, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in a lemon dressing.$15.90
Main Course
Salmone
Seared salmon fillet with sautéed kale, mashed potatoes, and red beet jus.$28.90
Paillard di Pollo
Grilled chicken breast paillard served with mashed potatoes, arugula, and cherry tomato salad.$24.90
Cotoletta di Pollo(special)
Breaded chicken breast served with French fries and arugula and cherry tomato salad.$26.09
Chicken Parmigiana (special)
Fried chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese served fresh pasta$28.03
Branzino
Branzino fillet with sautéed broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes.$29.90
Sides
Desserts
Sebada (special)
fried pastry dough filled with pecorino cheese and lemon, topped with honey and powdered sugar$12.51
Tiramisú
Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cream.$12.51
Tortino al Cioccolato
Warm chocolate lava cake, dusted with powdered sugar.$12.51
Torta all'Olio di Oliva
Olive oil cake with whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar.$11.54
Beverages
COOK AT HOME
Fresh Pasta /lb
Malloreddus
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 4/5 min$9.50
Pappardelle
Organic durum wheat flour, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 6 min$9.50
Ricotta Cavatelli
Organic durum wheat flour, ricotta cheese, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 5/6 min$9.50
Tagliatelle
Organic durum wheat flour, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 6 min$9.50
Busa
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 4/5 min$9.50
Riccioli
Organic durum wheat flour, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 3 min$9.50
Fregula
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 4/5 min$9.50
Bigoli
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 9 min$9.50
Housemade Sauces
Tomato sauce
fresh tomato, basil$9.50
Campidanese sauce
pork sausage, fresh tomato, saffron$12.50
Beef Ragu’
Beef, tomato, onions, carrots, celery, bay leaves, salt, extra virgin olive oil.$12.50
Mixed meat ragu'
Beef, pork, tomato, onions, carrots, celery, bay leaves, salt, extra virgin olive oil.$14.50
Cream sauce
heavy cream, parmesan and pecorino cheese$12.50
Pink sauce
tomato, heavy cream 40%, onions, salt, extra virgin olive oil.$10.50
CATERING
Salads
Insalata di Campo - (tray)
Tray of mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, celery, balsamic dressing. Feeds 10/12 people.$74.90
Insalata Mediterranea - (tray)
Tray of mixed greens, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, gorgonzola, olive oil dressing. Feeds for 10/12 people.$87.90
Insalata di Kale - (tray)
Tray of green kale, raisins, sliced almonds, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing. Feeds 10/12 people.$85.90
Insalata di Rucola - (tray)
tray of wild arugula, cucumbers, chickpeas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing. Feeds 10/12 people.$82.90
Starters
Calamari Fritti - (tray)
Tray of fried calamari. Feeds 10/12 people.$120.90
Polpette - (tray)
Tray of all beef meatballs in a hearty tomato sauce. Feeds 12/15 people.$130.90
Caprese - (tray)
Tray of fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil and oregano with balsamic dressing. Feeds 12/15 people.$115.90
Carciofi Fritti - (tray)
Tray of fried artichoke hearts. Feeds 12/15 people.$118.90
Homemade Pasta
Malloreddus con Salsiccia - (tray)
Tray of homemade malloreddus in a hearty sausage ragu’. Feeds 10/12 people$140.90
Riccioli con Pistacchio - (tray)
Tray of homemade riccioli with pistachio pesto and cherry tomatoes. Feeds 10/12 people.$160.90
Cavatelli Rapini e Salsiccia - (tray)
Tray of cavatelli with sausage and broccoli rabe in garlic and olive oil sauce. Feeds 10/12 people.$180.90
Fregula Mari e Monti - (tray)
Tray of fregula with shrimps, mushrooms and salmon in spicy garlic and olive oil sauce. Feeds 10/12 people.$180.90
Bigoli al Ragu' - (tray)
Tray of homemade bigoli with all beef ragu'. Feeds 10/12 people$160.90
Fresh Focaccia
Focaccia Rossa - (18X12)
Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic and olive oil.$34.90
Focaccia Regina - (18x12)
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.$38.90
Focaccia Deliziosa - (18x12)
Tomato sauce, spicy sausage, mushrooms, smoked mozzarella$41.90
Focaccia Primavera - (18x12)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, goat cheese, arugula.$40.90
