SPECIALS
- OUT OF STOCKSpaghetti all'Aragosta
Spaghetti with lobster in cherry tomatoes sauceOUT OF STOCK$31.90
- Malloreddus Cozze e Pecorino
Malloreddus with mussels in pecorino cheese sauce$21.90
- Pappardelle Primavera
Pappardelle with cherry tomatoes in garlic and olive oil topped with fresh burrata and pistachio$23.90
- Focaccia Tartufata
Tomato sauce, smoked Mozzarella, mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, truffle oil$22.90
- Bistecca e Patatine
Skirt steak with mushroom sauce served with shoestring fries.$35.90
- Cannoli
Ricotta and chocolate chip cannoli (4pcs)$10.50
REGULAR MENU
Homemade Pasta
- Build Your Own - Pasta$18.90
- Malloreddus con Salsiccia
Malloreddus in a hearty sausage ragu’$19.90
- Alisanzas Uova e Pancetta
Alisanzas with pancetta, egg yolk, parmesan and pecorino.$19.90
- Casarecce in Salsa Rosa
Casarecce with shrimps in pink sauce$23.90
- Gnocchi alla Montanara
Gnocchi with pancetta and mushrooms in cream sauce.$19.90
- Fettuccine al Ragu'
Fettuccine with beef ragu’ in a hearty tomato sauce.$21.90
- Radiatori al Gorgonzola
Radiatori with spicy sausage, green peas, walnuts and gorgonzola cheese sauce$20.90
- Cavatelli Rapini e Salsiccia
Cavatelli with sausage and broccoli rabe in garlic and olive oil sauce.$22.90
- Spaghetti con Polpette
Spaghetti with tomato sauce and meatballs$20.90
- Busa ai Frutti di Mare
Busa with mussels, shrimp, salmon, calamari in light spicy tomato sauce.$23.90
- Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini
Pappardelle with porcini mushrooms in light cream sauce.$21.90
- Mafaldine con Pistacchio
Mafaldine with pistachio pesto and cherry tomatoes$21.90
- Fregula Mari e Monti
Fregula with shrimps, mushrooms and salmon in spicy garlic and olive oil sauce.$23.90
- Ravioli di Patate e Menta
Homemade ravioli filled with potatoes, fresh mint and Fiore Sardo cheese.$21.90
Fresh Focaccia
- Build Your Own - Focaccia$16.90
- Focaccia Plain$14.90
- Focaccia Rossa
Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic and olive oil$16.90
- Focaccia Regina
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.$18.90
- Focaccia Sarda
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Fiore Sardo cheese, dry sausage, pecorino.$20.90
- Focaccia della Nonna
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, meatballs, pecorino.$21.90