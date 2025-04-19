Join Arco Cafe Reward Program and and get 500 point sign up bonus!
Arco Cafe
ALL DAY MENU
Homemade Pasta
Malloreddus con Salsiccia
Malloreddus in a hearty sausage ragu’$20.27
Bigoli Uova e Pancetta
Bigoli with pancetta, egg yolk, Parmesan cheese$20.27
Casarecce in Salsa Rosa (special)
Casarecce with shrimps in pink sauce$23.18
Gnocchi alla Montanara
Gnocchi with pancetta and mushrooms in cream sauce.$20.27
Tagliatelle al Ragu'
Tagliatelle with beef ragu' in a hearty tomato based sauce$22.21
Radiatori al Gorgonzola (special)
Radiatori with spicy sausage, green peas, walnuts and gorgonzola cheese sauce$22.21
Cavatelli Rapini e Salsiccia
Cavatelli with sausage and broccoli rabe in garlic and olive oil sauce.$22.21
Spaghetti con Polpette (special)
Spaghetti with tomato sauce and meatballs$22.21
Busa ai Frutti di Mare
Busa with mussels, shrimp and calamari in light spicy tomato sauce.$23.18
Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini
Pappardelle with porcini mushrooms in light cream sauce.$22.21
Riccioli con Pistacchio
Riccioli with pistachio pesto and cherry tomatoes$22.21
Fregula Mari e Monti
Fregula with shrimps, mushrooms and salmon in spicy garlic and olive oil sauce.$23.18
Malloreddus Pepe Pecorino (special)
Malloreddus with fresh black pepper and pecorino cheese sauce$20.90
Ravioli di Patate e Menta (special)
Homemade ravioli filled with potatoes, fresh mint and Fiore Sardo cheese.$21.24
Build Your Own Pasta$19.90
Fresh Focaccia
Focaccia Plain$14.90
Focaccia Rossa
Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic and olive oil$16.39
Focaccia Regina
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.$18.33
Focaccia Sarda (special)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Fiore Sardo cheese, dry sausage, pecorino.$20.27
Focaccia della Nonna (special)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, meatballs, pecorino.$21.24
Focaccia Deliziosa
Tomato sauce, spicy sausage, mushrooms, smoked mozzarella$21.24
Focaccia Primavera
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, goat cheese, arugula.$20.27
Focaccia Divina
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, burrata, mortadella, pistachio.$22.21
Focaccia della Casa (special)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, onions, french fries.$22.21
Build Your Own Focaccia$16.90
Appetizers
Fritto Misto
lightly fried calamari and zucchini$18.33
Cozze
in a spicy fresh tomato sauce$18.33
Polpette
Meatballs in a hearty tomato sauce.$15.42
Carciofi Fritti
Fried artichoke hearts$15.42
Caprese
fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil and oregano with balsamic dressing$18.90
Minestrone
mixed vegetable soup with Sardinian fregola$11.54
Burrata (special)
Fresh burrata, prosciutto, arugula & walnuts$21.24
Tagliere (special)
assortment of cured meats and cheeses served with Sardinian flat bread.$23.18
Salads
Campo
Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, celery, balsamic dressing$14.45
Mediterranea
Mixed greens, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, gorgonzola, olive oil dressing$16.39
Kale
Green Kale, raisins, sliced almonds, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing$16.39
Rucolina
Wild arugula, cucumbers, chickpeas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing$15.42
Main Course
Salmone
Salmon fillet with sautéed kale, mashed potatoes and red beet jus$28.03
Paillard di Pollo
Grilled chicken breast paillard served with mashed potatoes and arugula and cherry tomato salad$24.15
Fegato di Vitello (special)
in Vermentino wine sauce with sauteed white onions and fried polenta$26.09
Cotoletta (special)
Breaded chicken breast served with french fries and arugula and cherry tomato salad.$26.09
Chicken Parmigiana (special)
Fried chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese served fresh pasta$28.03
Branzino
filet with sauteed broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes$27.06
Sides
Desserts
Sebada (special)
fried pastry dough filled with pecorino cheese and lemon, topped with honey and powdered sugar$12.51
Tiramisú
espresso and mascarpone$12.51
Tortino al Cioccolato
Chocolate lava cake, powdered sugar$12.51
Cannoli (special)
Ricotta cannoli$10.90
Torta all'Olio di Oliva
Olive oil cake, whipped cream, powdered sugar$11.54
Torta Ricotta e Pistacchio
Pistachio and ricotta sponge cake$12.51
Beverages
COOK AT HOME
Fresh Pasta /lb
Malloreddus
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 4/5 min$9.50
Pappardelle
Organic durum wheat flour, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 6 min$9.50
Ricotta Cavatelli
Organic durum wheat flour, ricotta cheese, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 5/6 min$9.50
Casarecce
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 4/5 min$9.50
Tagliatelle
Organic durum wheat flour, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 6 min$9.50
Busa
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 4/5 min$9.50
Spaghetti
Organic durum wheat flour, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 5 min$9.50
Riccioli
Organic durum wheat flour, eggs, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 3 min$9.50
Fregula
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 4/5 min$9.50
Bigoli
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 8 min$9.50
Radiatori
Organic durum wheat flour, water, salt. (1lb) Cooking time: 4 min$9.50
Housemade Sauces
Tomato sauce
fresh tomato, basil$9.50
Campidanese sauce
pork sausage, fresh tomato, saffron$12.50
Beef Ragu’
Beef, tomato, onions, carrots, celery, bay leaves, salt, extra virgin olive oil.$12.50
Mixed meat ragu'
Beef, pork, tomato, onions, carrots, celery, bay leaves, salt, extra virgin olive oil.$14.50
Cream sauce
heavy cream, parmesan and pecorino cheese$12.50
Pink sauce
tomato, heavy cream 40%, onions, salt, extra virgin olive oil.$10.50
CATERING
Salads
Insalata di Campo - (tray)
Tray of mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, celery, balsamic dressing. Feeds 10/12 people.$74.90
Insalata Mediterranea - (tray)
Tray of mixed greens, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, gorgonzola, olive oil dressing. Feeds for 10/12 people.$87.90
Insalata di Kale - (tray)
Tray of green kale, raisins, sliced almonds, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing. Feeds 10/12 people.$85.90
Insalata di Rucola - (tray)
tray of wild arugula, cucumbers, chickpeas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing. Feeds 10/12 people.$82.90
Starters
Calamari Fritti - (tray)
Tray of fried calamari. Feeds 10/12 people.$120.90
Polpette - (tray)
Tray of all beef meatballs in a hearty tomato sauce. Feeds 12/15 people.$130.90
Caprese - (tray)
Tray of fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil and oregano with balsamic dressing. Feeds 12/15 people.$115.90
Carciofi Fritti - (tray)
Tray of fried artichoke hearts. Feeds 12/15 people.$118.90
Homemade Pasta
Malloreddus con Salsiccia - (tray)
Tray of homemade malloreddus in a hearty sausage ragu’. Feeds 10/12 people$140.90
Casarecce con Pistacchio - (tray)
Tray of homemade riccioli with pistachio pesto and cherry tomatoes. Feeds 10/12 people.$160.90
Cavatelli Rapini e Salsiccia - (tray)
Tray of cavatelli with sausage and broccoli rabe in garlic and olive oil sauce. Feeds 10/12 people.$180.90
Lasagna - (tray)
Tray of homemade lasagna with all beef ragu' and béchamel sauce. Feeds 10/12 people.$130.90
Fregula Mari e Monti - (tray)
Tray of fregula with shrimps, mushrooms and salmon in spicy garlic and olive oil sauce. Feeds 10/12 people.$180.90
Bigoli al Ragu' - (tray)
Tray of homemade bigoli with all beef ragu'. Feeds 10/12 people$160.90
Fresh Focaccia
Focaccia Rossa - (18X12)
Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic and olive oil.$34.90
Focaccia Regina - (18x12)
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.$38.90
Focaccia Deliziosa - (18x12)
Tomato sauce, spicy sausage, mushrooms, smoked mozzarella$41.90
Focaccia Primavera - (18x12)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, goat cheese, arugula.$40.90
Focaccia Sarda - (18x12)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Fiore Sardo cheese, dry sausage, pecorino.$41.90
Focaccia Marinara - (18x12)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, capers, red onions, tuna, oregano.$43.90
