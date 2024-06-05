Join Arco Cafe Reward Program and and get 500 point sign up bonus!
Arco Cafe
SPECIALS
- OUT OF STOCKSpaghetti all'Aragosta
Spaghetti with lobster in cherry tomatoes sauceOUT OF STOCK$31.90
- Malloreddus Cozze e Pecorino
Malloreddus with mussels in pecorino cheese sauce$21.90
- Pappardelle Primavera
Pappardelle with cherry tomatoes in garlic and olive oil topped with fresh burrata and pistachio$23.90
- Focaccia Tartufata
Tomato sauce, smoked Mozzarella, mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, truffle oil$22.90
- Bistecca e Patatine
Skirt steak with mushroom sauce served with shoestring fries.$35.90
- Cannoli
Ricotta and chocolate chip cannoli (4pcs)$10.50
Spaghetti all'Aragosta
Spaghetti with lobster in cherry tomatoes sauce
add on | sides
REGULAR MENU
Homemade Pasta
- Build Your Own - Pasta$18.90
- Malloreddus con Salsiccia
Malloreddus in a hearty sausage ragu’$19.90
- Alisanzas Uova e Pancetta
Alisanzas with pancetta, egg yolk, parmesan and pecorino.$19.90
- Casarecce in Salsa Rosa
Casarecce with shrimps in pink sauce$23.90
- Gnocchi alla Montanara
Gnocchi with pancetta and mushrooms in cream sauce.$19.90
- Fettuccine al Ragu'
Fettuccine with beef ragu’ in a hearty tomato sauce.$21.90