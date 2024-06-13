Arco Cafe
SPECIALS
- Lentil Soup$12.90
- Spaghetti all'Aragosta
Spaghetti with lobster in cherry tomatoes sauce$31.90
- Malloreddus Cozze e Pecorino
Malloreddus with mussels in pecorino cheese sauce$21.90
- Focaccia Tartufata
Tomato sauce, smoked Mozzarella, mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, truffle oil$22.90
- Focaccia Italiana
Burrata, red peppers, arugula, oregano$19.90
- Bistecca e Patatine
Skirt steak with mushroom sauce served with shoestring fries.$36.90
- Cannoli
Ricotta cannoli$10.50
REGULAR MENU
Homemade Pasta
- Build Your Own - Pasta$18.90
- Malloreddus con Salsiccia
Malloreddus in a hearty sausage ragu’$19.90
- Alisanzas Uova e Pancetta
Alisanzas with pancetta, egg yolk, parmesan and pecorino.$19.90
- Casarecce in Salsa Rosa
Casarecce with shrimps in pink sauce$23.90
- Gnocchi alla Montanara
Gnocchi with pancetta and mushrooms in cream sauce.$19.90
- Fettuccine al Ragu'
Fettuccine with beef ragu’ in a hearty tomato sauce.$21.90
- Radiatori al Gorgonzola
Radiatori with spicy sausage, green peas, walnuts and gorgonzola cheese sauce$20.90
- Cavatelli Rapini e Salsiccia
Cavatelli with sausage and broccoli rabe in garlic and olive oil sauce.$22.90
- Spaghetti con Polpette
Spaghetti with tomato sauce and meatballs$20.90
- Busa ai Frutti di Mare
Busa with mussels, shrimp, salmon, calamari in light spicy tomato sauce.$23.90