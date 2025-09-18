Skip to Main content
Arco Cafe
0
Order Online
Home
/
Insalata di Pesca (special)
Insalata di Pesca (special)
$0
add on | insalate
Select...
size | insalate
Please select up to 1
Select...
add on | sides
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Mixed greens with peach, cherry tomatoes, walnuts, goat cheese & lemon dressing.
Arco Cafe Location and Hours
(646) 781-9080
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 12PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement