Skip to Main content
Arco Cafe
0
Order Online
Home
/
Insalata di Finocchi (special)
Insalata di Finocchi (special)
$0
add on | insalate
Select...
size | insalate
Please select up to 1
Select...
add on | sides
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Arugula, shaved fennel, sliced orange, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds, lemon dressing
Arco Cafe Location and Hours
(646) 781-9080
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 12PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement