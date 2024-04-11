Elevate Your Cooking Game with Fresh Pasta
Learn From the Experts at Arco
Nearly everyone who comes to Arco Cafe, our Sardinian restaurant on the Upper West Side of New York City, orders our fresh pasta. Why, when making pasta is as convenient as boiling water and opening a box?
Because fresh pasta not only tastes better, but also has health benefits including being lower in sodium and higher in protein. In this article, we will teach you everything you need to know about making fresh pasta from scratch. And we should know. In our Arco “laboratorio”, we make a dozen types in quantities to satisfy guests who dine in, order delivery or pick up the pasta to cook at home.
From crafting the dough to rolling and cutting it, we've got you covered. We'll also go over the best sauces and toppings for your homemade pasta. So, get ready to elevate your cooking game and impress your family and friends with delicious, homemade fresh pasta like you would eat at Arco Cafe.
Why Make Your Own Pasta?
Fresh pasta as it brings a softer texture and richer flavor than dried noodles. Crafting homemade fresh pasta from scratch is a creative and enjoyable task. Pasta can be (and often is) as simple as flour and water but incorporating ingredients such as eggs and ricotta cheese into the pasta dough can add extra flavors.
The process of making fresh pasta dough from scratch using tools like a food processor or stand mixer can be both therapeutic and rewarding. This homemade delight can be cut into noodles of different width, thicknesses and shapes.
No machine? No problem! Fresh pasta has been made for centuries with nothing but a rolling pin and a knife.
Health Benefits of Fresh Pasta
Fresh pasta is a healthier option than dried because it contains no preservatives or additives. Made from simple ingredients such as flour, eggs, and water, it has a higher protein content and lower carbohydrate count than its commercial counterpart. The softer texture allows for better absorption of sauces.
Homemade Pasta vs. Store Bought
When it comes to choosing between fresh pasta made at home vs. store-bought varieties, there are several differences that need to be considered. Although making homemade pasta requires some effort and time, it allows you to customize your dish with high-quality ingredients like semolina flour or flavorings like spinach for added nutrition and flavor.
Store-bought pasta may also contain additives or preservatives. The choice ultimately depends on personal preference and cooking goals. So next time you're looking for a way to elevate your cooking game with some fresh noodles, consider taking the plunge into making your own!
Take a Tour of Italy With Your Fresh Pasta
Pasta is integral to Italian culture, but that doesn’t mean uniformity. Each region – even each locality – has its own unique style, using local ingredients and traditional techniques. At Arco, we serve pastas from across Italy, and specialize in those from our home region of Sardinia.
When making fresh pasta, why not experiment with different shapes and textures to pair perfectly with specific sauces and occasions? Perhaps tortellini from Emilia Romagna, orecchiette from Puglia, farfalle from Lombardy or Malloreddus from Sardinia. They are like taking a tour of Italy from your own kitchen.
Crafting Homemade Fresh Pasta
Crafting homemade pasta does require patience. To make fresh pasta dough that's perfect for any dish, you'll need to start by selecting high-quality ingredients. At Arco, we use mostly semolina (durum wheat) flour, but all-purpose makes a perfectly fine noodle.
Once moisture is added in the form of water, egg or other ingredients, the dough must be kneaded and then stretched with a pasta machine or rolling pin until it achieves the desired thickness. Pasta machines have both rollers and cutting attachments, but you can use elbow grease and a knife for more artisanal results. Cut the dough into your desired shape on a clean work surface or cutting board. Dry the fresh noodles on a rack before boiling them in water with sea salt until al dente – which takes just a few minutes.
Selecting the Ingredients
By crafting pasta from scratch using quality ingredients like semolina or heritage flour, you can avoid preservatives and additives found in store-bought pasta while creating a healthier meal option. Kneading the dough until it reaches the desired consistency helps achieve flawless strands of spaghetti or fettuccine noodles using a roller attachment or rolling pin. Properly storing fresh pasta in an airtight container or freezer helps retain its moisture content when not cooking it.
Best Ingredients to Use
High protein flour such as semolina, which is made from durum wheat, makes the best textured pasta. Eggs are often added for elasticity. We add a touch of salt to our pasta, but never oil, which you see in some recipes. Instead, pasta dough needs a touch of water, but not too much. Getting a feel for the perfect texture will take some time and practice, but never fear, even imperfect fresh pasta is delicious.
Hand Kneading vs. Mixer
There are several ways to mix fresh pasta dough at home. For centuries it was made without a machine by hand, and that is still the best way to control gluten development. It can also be a meditative process. But if wrestling with an elastic dough isn’t your idea of fun, a food processor works well. We recommend a little hand kneading after the dough comes out of the processor.
The Resting Stage
Time is an essential element in making sure that your fresh pasta turns out perfectly every time. The dough should rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. This helps the gluten relax and makes it easier to work with the dough later on. You will regret skipping this step as the dough will be tough and hard to shape.
Stretching and Cutting Fresh Pasta
Once your dough is rested, it’s time for stretching and shaping.
Pasta dough is not rolled like pastry, but stretched to lengthen the strands of gluten and result in the unique mouthfeel that is the hallmark of fresh pasta.
There are two ways to stretch the dough. You can use a pasta roller, either manually powered or attached to a Kitchenaid mixer. This is easier than the traditional method of using a rolling pin (or as we say in Italian, a mattarello). This will take time, patience and elbow grease, but think of it as a free upper body workout.
Using a Pasta Roller
To streamline the process of rolling and cutting fresh pasta, a pasta roller is highly recommended. Start by flouring your work surface and dividing your fresh pasta dough into smaller, manageable portions. Flatten it with your palm or a rolling pin before feeding the dough through the widest setting on the pasta machine. If the dough seems gummy, add flour. The dough should be quite dry, and almost leathery as it comes out of the roller.
Feed the pasta through the roller many times, narrowing the width gauge until you’ve achieved your desired thickness. Some, for filled pastas like ravioli, should be quite thin. Others are traditionally more rustic. Experiment until you find the texture you prefer.
Step-by-Step Instructions for Cutting Noodles by Hand
Achieving perfect cuts of fresh pasta is easy with these step-by-step instructions. Start by dusting your pasta sheet with flour to prevent sticking. If cutting noodles, fold the dough over itself before cutting to ensure consistency in thickness and shape. Use a sharp knife or even a pizza cutter to slice the dough into strands. Gently fluff to separate the noodles and dry them on a rack or flour-dusted kitchen towel. Make sure it doesn’t stick together.
If you don’t plan to use the fresh pasta right away, freeze it in plastic bags in convenient portion sizes.
Cooking Fresh Pasta
Like all pasta, homemade fresh pasta should be cooked in a large pot of boiling, salted water. You can cook the pasta immediately after you are finished cutting, or after resting at room temperature, or from the freezer. The results will be equally delicious.
Optimal Cooking Time for Fresh Pasta
Fresh pasta cooks in just minutes. In fact, test the doneness after just one minute, and frequently after that. Continue cooking until you reach a consistency that's firm but not too chewy. Al dente means “to the tooth” and that hint of resistance is the holy grail in pasta cookery.
Filled pasta will take a little longer. Sacrifice at least one of your pasta parcels to make sure that the filling is hot and thoroughly cooked.
Quickly drain the hot pasta before finishing in the sauce to meld the flavors. We save some of the starchy pasta cooking water to loosen our sauces if necessary. This final step makes a big difference in flavor and texture.
Best Sauces and Toppings for Fresh Pasta
In Italy, we don’t talk about pasta “sauce.” Instead, we use the Italian word for “condiment.” The pasta is the center of attention, dressed in an endless variety of complementary flavors.
Tomato sauce is closely associated with pasta in the United States, because most immigrants came from southern Italy, where tomatoes are plentiful. Other regions of Italy similarly use local products to dress their pasta. In Sardinia, garlic olive oil and meat ragus are common, and we top our pasta with sheep milk cheeses like Pecorino.
In Northern Italy, butter and cream sauces are popular, and cow's milk cheeses like Parmigiano and Grana Padano are traditional. Pesto is another popular condiment from the region around Genoa, where basil and pine nuts are prolific. Because Italy is a peninsula, surrounded by the sea, you will find pasta topped with seafood nearly everywhere.
Pasta al forno is another universal preparation for fresh pasta in Italy. In the US, we usually call it lasagna, but technically it’s any pasta that is baked in the oven.
Storing Fresh Pasta
When you're done making your glorious homemade fresh pasta dough, it's essential to store it properly. After cutting all your desired shapes and sizes, allow them to dry on a clean work surface or rack for at least an hour before storing them in an airtight container. To keep your fresh pasta strands from sticking together while being stored in the fridge, consider dusting them lightly with semolina flour or placing them on kitchen towels sprinkled with flour. You can also portion and freeze your homemade fresh pasta if you don't plan on using it right away. Put the portions in Ziploc bags and store in the freezer for up to a month.
Conclusion
Making fresh pasta at home is a fun and rewarding experience that can elevate your cooking game to the next level. Not only does it taste better than store-bought pasta, but it also has health benefits. By controlling the ingredients and tailoring it to your high standards, you can create a cultural tradition in your own kitchen.