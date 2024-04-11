Nearly everyone who comes to Arco Cafe, our Sardinian restaurant on the Upper West Side of New York City, orders our fresh pasta. Why, when making pasta is as convenient as boiling water and opening a box?





Because fresh pasta not only tastes better, but also has health benefits including being lower in sodium and higher in protein. In this article, we will teach you everything you need to know about making fresh pasta from scratch. And we should know. In our Arco “laboratorio”, we make a dozen types in quantities to satisfy guests who dine in, order delivery or pick up the pasta to cook at home.





From crafting the dough to rolling and cutting it, we've got you covered. We'll also go over the best sauces and toppings for your homemade pasta. So, get ready to elevate your cooking game and impress your family and friends with delicious, homemade fresh pasta like you would eat at Arco Cafe.





Why Make Your Own Pasta?





Fresh pasta as it brings a softer texture and richer flavor than dried noodles. Crafting homemade fresh pasta from scratch is a creative and enjoyable task. Pasta can be (and often is) as simple as flour and water but incorporating ingredients such as eggs and ricotta cheese into the pasta dough can add extra flavors.





The process of making fresh pasta dough from scratch using tools like a food processor or stand mixer can be both therapeutic and rewarding. This homemade delight can be cut into noodles of different width, thicknesses and shapes.





No machine? No problem! Fresh pasta has been made for centuries with nothing but a rolling pin and a knife.





Health Benefits of Fresh Pasta





Fresh pasta is a healthier option than dried because it contains no preservatives or additives. Made from simple ingredients such as flour, eggs, and water, it has a higher protein content and lower carbohydrate count than its commercial counterpart. The softer texture allows for better absorption of sauces.





Homemade Pasta vs. Store Bought





When it comes to choosing between fresh pasta made at home vs. store-bought varieties, there are several differences that need to be considered. Although making homemade pasta requires some effort and time, it allows you to customize your dish with high-quality ingredients like semolina flour or flavorings like spinach for added nutrition and flavor.





Store-bought pasta may also contain additives or preservatives. The choice ultimately depends on personal preference and cooking goals. So next time you're looking for a way to elevate your cooking game with some fresh noodles, consider taking the plunge into making your own!





Take a Tour of Italy With Your Fresh Pasta





Pasta is integral to Italian culture, but that doesn’t mean uniformity. Each region – even each locality – has its own unique style, using local ingredients and traditional techniques. At Arco, we serve pastas from across Italy, and specialize in those from our home region of Sardinia.





When making fresh pasta, why not experiment with different shapes and textures to pair perfectly with specific sauces and occasions? Perhaps tortellini from Emilia Romagna, orecchiette from Puglia, farfalle from Lombardy or Malloreddus from Sardinia. They are like taking a tour of Italy from your own kitchen.







