About us

Our mission is simple: search for the finest food ingredients and give them the respect they deserve. We utilize seasonal, locally sourced products whenever possible, which includes sustainable vegetables, meat and fish.





Our menu caters to special diets, with lots of vegetarian and vegan options. Gluten free pasta can be served with all our pasta sauces.





Our Sardinian forefathers have cooked in this way since time immemorial, and we’re proud to bring this “home cooking” tradition to New York City.